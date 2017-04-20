 Sandwich Bread Recall - HEB
    Home
     
    About Us
     
    Our Company
     
    Recalls
     
    Sandwich Bread Recall

    Precautionary Recall For H-E-B And Hill Country Fare Sandwich Bread

    SAN ANTONIO, TX (April 20, 2017) - H-E-B, committed to the quality of its products, is voluntarily issuing a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product. This was an isolated incident.

    Bread purchased in the San Antonio area, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi stores is not impacted by this recall.

    The voluntary recall impacts the following products with the Best By date of 4/29 or earlier:

    Product
    UPC
    Tie Color
    Hill Country Fare Thin
    4122046090
    orange, green, blue
    Hill Country Fare Extra Thin
    4122064420
    orange, green
    Hill Country Fare Wheat
    4122078985
    orange, green, blue
    H-E-B Extra Thin
    4122084868
    orange, green, blue
    H-E-B Round Top White
    4122035774
    orange, green, blue
    H-E-B Split Top White
    4122088001
    orange, green, blue
    H-E-B Texas Toast
    4122062888
    orange, green
    H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat
    4122003278
    orange, green, blue
    H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat
    4122003108
    orange, green, blue

    Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.