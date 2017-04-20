Precautionary Recall For H-E-B And Hill Country Fare Sandwich Bread

SAN ANTONIO, TX (April 20, 2017) - H-E-B, committed to the quality of its products, is voluntarily issuing a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product. This was an isolated incident.

Bread purchased in the San Antonio area, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi stores is not impacted by this recall.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products with the Best By date of 4/29 or earlier:

Product UPC Tie Color Hill Country Fare Thin 4122046090 orange, green, blue Hill Country Fare Extra Thin 4122064420 orange, green Hill Country Fare Wheat 4122078985 orange, green, blue H-E-B Extra Thin 4122084868 orange, green, blue H-E-B Round Top White 4122035774 orange, green, blue H-E-B Split Top White 4122088001 orange, green, blue H-E-B Texas Toast 4122062888 orange, green H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat 4122003278 orange, green, blue H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat 4122003108 orange, green, blue

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.