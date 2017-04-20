SAN ANTONIO, TX (April 20, 2017) - H-E-B, committed to the quality of its products, is voluntarily issuing a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product. This was an isolated incident.
Bread purchased in the San Antonio area, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi stores is not impacted by this recall.
The voluntary recall impacts the following products with the Best By date of 4/29 or earlier:
Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.